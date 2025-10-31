A juvenile was arrested on weapons charges Thursday night after an incident prompted a lockdown in the Corrales Heights neighborhood, police said.

Rio Rancho Police Department officers responded to reports of armed subjects near San Juan de Rio Drive SE at approximately 9:30 p.m. Oct. 30, according to Capt. Nick Army.

Officers located a juvenile “illegally in possession of a firearm.” The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident sparked concern on social media, with residents reporting hearing what sounded like automatic gunfire. Police established a perimeter in the area and sent text alerts advising residents to remain indoors.

According to posts on social media, the situation began with reports of automatic gunfire and evolved into calls about armed individuals in the area. Several police vehicles converged on a house in the neighborhood where the person was eventually taken into custody.

A witness in the neighborhood saw at least a dozen people being ordered out of the house at gunpoint, one by one, by police on a loudspeaker.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was resolved by late evening as officers followed up on leads.

The case remains under investigation. Police have not released additional details about the suspect or potential charges.