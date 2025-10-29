Submitted by the Las Placitas Association

USFS UPDATE: Despite the government shutdown of federal offices, the contract crews are working in Las Huertas Canyon. Here is what District Ranger Kenneth Born told us: Hazardous fuels reduction work (hand thinning, chipping, fuel wood collection) began in October in the NM-165/Las Huertas Canyon area southeast of Placitas, within two treatment units. The use of prescribed fire is NOT proposed in either treatment unit. Details about the treatment units can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/cibola/projects/north-sandia-fuels-reduction-project.

District Ranger Born has been holding open office hours in Placitas the fourth Friday of each month, 10-2 at the San Antonio de las Huertas Land Grant building, 41B Camino de las Huertas. October’s office hours could be affected if the government remains closed.

LPA is also holding open office hours the fourth Friday of each month 10-noon at the KUPR studios next to the Land Grant offices. If you have questions or concerns about the EAS update being done on the Buffalo Tract or any other LPA projects, stop by. No appointment needed.

KUPR supports community efforts to build a more resilient community – recording and airing PREP community meetings, improving its EAS (Emergency Alert System) system and beginning to implement backup solar power for the studio and transmitter site. The new transmitter is in service with their seven-year old PC’s replacement on site and being configured. Thank you Placitas and Sandoval County for your support.

RAIN; WE LOVE IT. We’ve all been dancing in the rain BUT, climate change is real. Sandoval County experienced its 22nd dried year (Jan-Aug) in the past 131 years; 2.49 inches below normal. The village experienced rationing of domestic water and a lack of irrigation water. The rains may have come too late to save some orchards and vineyards in Placitas.

DO YOU KNOW? Indian Ricegrass (Oryzopsis hymenoides) is a cold and drought-hardy native grass that grows prolifically in Placitas. Based on its presence in archaeological sites, it was probably the most valuable wild cereal harvested in Archaic times. The seeds are high in calories, protein and fiber and ripen in mid-June. Also known as Indian Millet, one ounce of seed provides 120 calories. The grains were tossed in a basket with hot coals to remove the attached hairs and pop the shells open. During Archaic times it was the main source of plant calories; the Ancestral Puebloans also harvested it for food and medicinal uses. A diverse group of wildlife species consume the seeds including buffalo, elk, deer, deer mice, voles, chipmunks, ground squirrels and all species of seed-eating birds.