A three-day spay and neuter clinic in Sandoval County resulted in more than 300 dogs and cats being sterilized in mid-September, officials announced Monday.

The clinic was funded through state appropriations secured by Sen. Craig W. Brandt, D-District 40, using Government Results and Opportunity Program funds. The event was held at the Bernalillo Community Museum.

Sandoval County Animal Services partnered with RezDawg Rescue and the Town of Bernalillo to organize the clinic. Vaccinations were also offered during one day of the event.

“This clinic is a much-needed step in caring for area pets, and assisting in the management of the current cat and dog overpopulation,” said Jayme Espinoza, director of community services for Sandoval County.

Espinoza thanked Brandt for securing funding and praised the partnerships that made the clinic possible.

“We appreciate our veterinarian partnership with RezDawg Rescue, and we are thankful to the Town of Bernalillo and the staff of the Community Museum for opening its doors (and hearts) so that we had a space to help all these animals,” Espinoza said.

Additional clinics are planned over the next 12 months. Notices about locations and dates will be posted on the Sandoval County website once confirmed, according to Espinoza.

The clinic addresses pet overpopulation issues in the area while providing affordable veterinary services to residents.