New Mexico’s top cowgirls will saddle up Saturday for the state’s first Women of the West Rodeo, a charity event showcasing female rodeo talent while raising funds for abused and abandoned horses.

The event, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stables at Tamaya, will feature barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping and other competitions typically seen on the national rodeo circuit. Some of the horses competing have been rehabilitated through the Tamaya Horse Rehab program.

“The event will help educate the public about the plight of unwanted horses in New Mexico and raise funds to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need,” organizers said in announcementt.

Tickets range from $20 to $35, with a portion of proceeds supporting the rehabilitation program. Additional donations will be accepted separately for the nonprofit. Tickets are available at TamayaHorseRehab.com.

The family-friendly event will include a stick horse race for children, along with a rodeo-style cookout, food trucks, beverages and craft cocktails. A vendor market featuring western wear and jewelry will also be on-site.

The Stables at Tamaya is located at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, 1301 Tuyuna Trail. Transportation to and from the stables will be provided.