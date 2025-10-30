New Mexico State Sen. Cindy Nava has been named a recipient of the 2025 CSG 20 Under 40 Leadership Award, the Council of State Governments announced.

Nava, who represents a district covering parts of Sandoval County, is among 20 emerging state officials from 18 states recognized for their bipartisan leadership and dedication to public service across all four CSG regions.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful because it reflects the values I strive to live every day as a public servant—building bridges across political and community lines,” Nava said in a statement. She added that the honor reflects “the authentic leadership required to serve during these unprecedented times.”

The award was established in 2020 by former New Hampshire Sen. Lou D’Allesandro during his tenure as CSG National Chair. D’Allesandro, who served in public office for more than five decades, created the program to strengthen engagement with younger state leaders.

Recipients are selected annually based on their ability to work across party lines, provide exceptional leadership on state projects or committees, and champion policy changes that benefit constituents, according to CSG.

“This year’s CSG 20 Under 40 honorees are each exceptional leaders in their states,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director and CEO. “These young leaders pursue public service with passion, and they understand the value of working collaboratively to get things done.”

A recognition ceremony for the 2025 recipients will take place Dec. 9-13 at the CSG National Conference in Chicago, where leaders from all 56 states and U.S. territories will gather to discuss policy issues and recognize outstanding public servants.

Applications for the 2026 class of award recipients will open in spring 2026. More information about the program and the full list of 2025 recipients is available at web.csg.org/20-40.

The Council of State Governments is the nation’s only organization serving all three branches of state government, providing a forum for state officials to exchange ideas and shape public policy.