The state’s newest professional hockey franchise revealed its official identity Monday, unveiling the New Mexico Goatheads name and brand as the ECHL team prepares for its 2026-27 inaugural season at Rio Rancho Events Center.

The Goatheads name pays homage to New Mexico’s rugged landscape and the notorious goathead thorn, a hardy desert plant known for its toughness and persistence. The brand also draws inspiration from ibex goats found in the Florida Mountains of southern New Mexico, according to team officials.

Fans line up for merch after the ECHL team in Rio Rancho was unveiled as the New Mexico Goatheads Monday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. (Courtesy photo)

“This brand represents New Mexico’s toughness, pride and resilience,” General Manager Jared Johnson said in a press release. “We wanted something authentic to our community, and we believe the Goatheads are a team and a symbol fans across the state can rally behind.”

The franchise, which will become the ECHL’s 31st member, was first announced in May as the New Mexico Pro Hockey Club during a press conference at the Rio Rancho Events Center. Team officials had promised a “hyper-local” approach and opened name submissions to the public through the summer.

The Goatheads brand was developed in partnership with The Barn Creative, featuring a color palette of desert red, sand and Rio Grande blue designed to distinguish the team both on ice and in merchandise.

Official team merchandise, including hats, hoodies, collectible pucks and stickers, is now available exclusively at goatheads.shop.

The franchise is managed by REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment partner of MLB’s Texas Rangers. REV Entertainment President Sean Decker said in May that the organization waited over a year to announce the New Mexico expansion, emphasizing the team would not bring “a Texas-based strategy” to the New Mexico market.

Johnson, formerly vice president of the Huntsville Havoc in the Southern Professional Hockey League, oversaw four consecutive single-season attendance records during his tenure with that organization.

The ECHL, a developmental league that feeds players to higher professional levels, has seen more than 760 former players advance to the NHL over its 37-year history, according to REV Entertainment.

Local ownership includes private investors such as Darren “Indy” White, director of PurLife cannabis company and a New Mexico Gaming Control Board commissioner.

Rio Rancho Mayor Greg Hull said the ECHL franchise puts the city “on par with major markets across the country” and creates a pipeline connecting the Albuquerque metro area with NHL development.

The Rio Rancho Events Center previously hosted the New Mexico Scorpions and New Mexico Mustangs minor league hockey teams.

Ticket sales and additional team announcements are expected as the organization builds toward the October 2026 season opener.