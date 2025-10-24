The Placitas Artists Series has been awarded $240,000 to develop Las Huertas Plaza in the heart of the Sandoval County community.

The funding combines $90,000 in federal money from the National Endowment for the Arts through its Our Town program with a $150,000 matching grant from the State of New Mexico, according to a press release.

The grant will support architectural and landscape designs for approximately eight acres of land along Paseo de San Antonio that was acquired by a local investor group over recent years, with plans for public use, according to the release.

The project aims to create an outdoor plaza for public gatherings with artistic design elements throughout, the organization said. Potential uses include public art displays, musical performances, art shows, farmers’ markets and other cultural events.

The Placitas Artists Series will hold a charrette — an intensive design session used by planners and architects — at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, the release said. The session will gather design ideas from community members and stakeholders, with professional designers creating drawings or renderings based on input received.

The Placitas Artists Series was founded in 1984 when the Las Placitas Presbyterian Church completed its new sanctuary and sought to share it with the broader community, according to the organization. A successful concert by the newly formed Helios String Quartet from Mexico led to the formation of a concert series organized by a committee that included the church pastor, treasurer, music director, a cellist, a journalist and a local artist.

The organization incorporated as a nonprofit 501(c) (3) entity after its first season and became independent of the church. It is celebrating its 39th season in 2025-2026.

For more information, contact Roger Blatz at rblatz@comcast.net or 505-900-4638.