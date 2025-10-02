The Placitas Community Library will host a financial education workshop this weekend, led by wealth advisors Kelley and Ric Tredwin of Altalune Wealth Advisors.

The workshop, “Talking About Money: Can It Be Easier?” will take place Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. This session aims to help participants build confidence in money-related conversations, whether with family members, employers or potential donors.

The workshop will focus on overcoming anxiety and nervousness that often accompany financial discussions, offering practical tips and tools for more effective money conversations.

Kelley and Ric Tredwin currently serve as advisors to the Placitas Community Library on long-term investment strategies and legacy planning. Their stated mission is to help people overcome financial worries related to investing, retirement and wealth management.

Both workshops are free and open to the public. The Placitas Community Library is located at 453 Highway 165 in Placitas. For more information, call 505-867-3355 or visit www.placitaslibrary.com.