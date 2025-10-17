The Sandoval Economic Alliance will host a community informational meeting Tuesday to discuss Project Ranger, a proposed hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing facility being considered for development in Sandoval County west of Rio Rancho.

The meeting will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Cielo Azul Elementary School cafeteria. Representatives from the project team will attend to provide information and answer questions from residents.

The facility would be located approximately three miles west of the Northern Meadows community and approximately four miles northwest of the Camino Crossings, North Hills and Sierra Norte communities in Rio Rancho.

The facility would be developed by Castelion Corporation, which is evaluating the site for a hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing operation. County officials have said the plant could employ hundreds of workers if constructed and it would be located on NM State Land Office property in Sandoval County.

The Sandoval County Commission approved two resolutions Oct. 8 that will allow the county to control all land needed for the proposed military manufacturing plant.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to learn more about the proposal and directly voice their concerns or questions to project representatives.