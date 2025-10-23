A Rio Rancho fly-fishing rod manufacturer is among eight finalists vying for cash prizes totaling $15,000 at a statewide outdoor business competition, state officials announced.

San Juan Rodworks will compete at Adventure Pitch Fest on Nov. 6 at the Albuquerque Rail Yards, according to a New Mexico Economic Development Department press release. The company produces fly-fishing rods.

“As a small but growing New Mexico-based business, it’s great to see the State of New Mexico shining a light on next-generation businesses like ours, looking to make our mark in the outdoor space,” San Juan Rodworks Founder Gary Davis said in the statement.

The competition awards $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third, the department said. Competitors will deliver one-minute pitches before judges, with winners advancing through multiple rounds.

“This year’s Adventure Pitch Fest was designed to support New Mexico’s outdoor entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey,” Outdoor Recreation Division Director Karina Armijo said in the release.

The free public event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. and will include outdoor business exhibitions, food trucks and family activities, according to the announcement. Attendees can reserve tickets at bit.ly/adventurepitchfest.

Seven other finalists include businesses from Albuquerque, Edgewood, Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Valdez, El Prado and Questa offering products and services including therapeutic riding, backpacking meals and wilderness llama treks, the department said.