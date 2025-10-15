Rio Rancho Public Schools officials are seeking extensive community feedback as the district begins searching for a new superintendent to replace Dr. V. Sue Cleveland, who announced her retirement in September after more than 30 years leading the district.

The Rio Rancho Board of Education will hold public meetings Oct. 15 and 16 to gather input from constituents and stakeholder groups. The board has also launched a community survey to help define characteristics and priorities for the district’s next leader.

“Selecting a superintendent is one of the board’s most significant responsibilities — and a vital investment in our students, families, staff, and the entire RRPS community,” the board said in a statement.

Cleveland announced in September that she would step down later this school year, with a leadership transition expected in spring 2026. She has served as the district’s only superintendent since its founding in February 1994.

The district has partnered with Ray & Associates, Inc. to conduct the search and will host feedback sessions over two days.

Two meetings are designated for parents: Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Community members can attend a session on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

All meetings will be held in the RRPS Board Room at 500 Laser Road NE. District officials said each meeting will follow the same structure, allowing attendees to choose the session that best fits their schedule.

The board is also asking community members to complete the “31 Qualities Survey,” available in English and Spanish online. The survey will remain open until 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

“The feedback collected through both the survey and the public meetings will play a key role in shaping the search for our next district leader,” the board said.

Under Cleveland’s leadership, Rio Rancho Public Schools grew from 5,900 students in seven schools to more than 16,000 students across more than 20 campuses. The district now includes a preschool, 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools and a career-technical center.

The district has earned statewide and national recognition for student achievement in academics, fine arts, athletics and career-technical education during Cleveland’s tenure.

Board President Amanda Galbraith praised Cleveland’s impact, saying her “vision and dedication have shaped Rio Rancho Public Schools from the very beginning.”

Cleveland, a native New Mexican and University of New Mexico graduate, previously said the retirement decision was “heartfelt” but not easy. She called Rio Rancho Public Schools her “home, my passion and my greatest professional calling.”