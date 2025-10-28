Rio Rancho Public Schools has an $80 million bond measure on the Nov. 4 local election ballot, seeking voter approval for infrastructure upgrades, security enhancements and facility improvements across the district.

The bond would not increase property tax rates for Rio Rancho residents, according to district officials. Chief Operating Officer Michael Baker said the district operates on a bonding cycle where new projects are added as older bonds are paid off, keeping tax rates constant.

The bond would fund critical infrastructure upgrades, safety and security improvements, and HVAC projects throughout the district. Major allocations include $20 million to complete previously approved 2023 bond projects affected by inflation, $18 million for the first phase of converting Rio Rancho Elementary into a STEAM magnet school, and $17 million for a new pre-K facility.

Baker said construction costs have surged dramatically in recent years. During the 2020 construction of Joe Harris Elementary School, costs ran approximately $262 per square foot. The new Independence High School, currently under construction, costs approximately $850 per square foot, he said.

The $20 million allocation for 2023 bond project completion would fund roof replacements at Colinas del Norte Elementary and Maggie Cordova Elementary, structural and drainage work at Eagle Ridge Middle School, drainage and electrical work at Enchanted Hills Elementary, information technology infrastructure upgrades, and facilities upgrades to support special needs students, including the Desert Pathways program.

The 50-year-old Rio Rancho Elementary School would be partially demolished and rebuilt as a STEAM magnet school focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The facility would include a planetarium and provide a permanent home for the community-partnered UFO Research Center, currently located in portable buildings at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Baker said the center focuses on critical thinking, scientific method and investigative processes. District officials said the magnet school could also provide opportunities for community members of all ages.

Other projects include $7 million for turf installation and athletic improvements, including upgrades to the track field and main soccer field at Rio Rancho High School and soccer fields at V. Sue Cleveland High School. The turf upgrades would help the district conserve water and improve safety for student athletes, according to district materials.

The bond allocates $5 million for roof, HVAC and drainage projects at multiple elementary schools, including heating and cooling upgrades at Maggie Cordova Elementary and roof, drainage and HVAC upgrades at Ernest Stapleton Elementary. Both schools are 20 years old. This project may qualify for partial state funding.

Additional allocations include $3 million for a bus loop upgrade at Vista Grande Elementary to separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic, $2 million for intercom system upgrades at seven schools, $2 million for land acquisition for a future middle school on Rio Rancho’s south side, and $1 million for marching band field repairs at both high schools.

District officials said regular maintenance of roofs, HVAC systems and drainage prevents classroom disruptions. Baker noted that systematic replacements kept all cooling systems operational during the hot August start of the school year.

With state matching funds, the bond would generate more than $100 million for district projects, according to Baker.

School officials hosted a Parent University session Oct. 15, explaining the bond’s specific projects.

Detailed information about individual projects and voting locations is available on the Rio Rancho Public Schools website at rrps.net/page/capital-improvements-bond-sb9. Questions can be directed to communications@rrps.net.

Election Day is Nov. 4 and early voting is underway.