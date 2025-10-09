A national theater initiative featuring teen-written plays about gun violence drew a big crowd to Rio Rancho on Monday, bringing together students, elected officials and advocacy groups for performances dedicated to amplifying youth voices on the issue.

The ENOUGH! National Plays to End Gun Violence event featured about 30 cast members, crew and directors representing five local high schools, the University of New Mexico, Central New Mexico Community College and the local film and theater community, according to organizer Bonnie Leigh Reifsteck.

Reifsteck, a Corrales resident who organized the event in dedication to her hometown of Uvalde, Texas, wore her old Uvalde High School letter jacket to honor the community where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a 2022 school shooting.

“It meant a lot to all of us to help raise teen voices to prevent gun violence,” Reifsteck said.

The event, held at the Rio Rancho Events Center, drew several elected officials and community leaders, including State Rep. Kathleen Cates, Sandoval County Commissioner Katherine Bruch, and Corrales Village Councilor Bill Woldman.

Also attending were Xochitl Campos Biggs, chief policy advisor for the Albuquerque Police Department; Karl Reifsteck, director of the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts; and Ebony Rencher, field representative for U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

Representatives from New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, Moms Demand Action New Mexico, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, and The Enhancement Center also attended.

The ENOUGH! Plays Initiative is a national program that commissions playwrights to create 10-minute plays inspired by teen voices and experiences with gun violence. The plays are made available to theater programs nationwide for performance and discussion.