The City of Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will present its annual Fall Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Campus Park, 2516 King Blvd. NE, featuring free admission and activities for all ages.

The community event, co-hosted with The Rio Rancho Events Center, will include live music, food trucks, pumpkin carving, carnival games and the debut of the Autumn Artisan’s Market. Organizers encourage attendees of all ages to wear Halloween costumes.

“Fall feels + festival fun = The Perfect Day,” city officials said in announcing the festival.

Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies will perform from 2 to 4:30 p.m., followed by The Band N Co. from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Campus Park Sky Room. The new Autumn Artisan’s Market, featuring autumn-themed merchandise, will run throughout the festival.

Scheduled activities include pumpkin carving from 2 to 6 p.m., a children’s cakewalk from 2 to 5 p.m., a costume contest at 5 p.m. in the Sky Room with awards at 5:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.

The costume contest will feature five age groups: 0-3 years, 4-8 years, 9-12 years, 13-18 years and 18-plus, along with a family/group division. Awards will be given for cutest, scariest and most creative costumes in each category. The trunk-or-treat event will recognize participants in cutest, scariest and most original trunk categories.

Twelve food trucks will be stationed throughout the event, including Sierra’s Roasted Corn, Thai Cuisine, Roadside Smokehouse, Hot Stuff Cafe, Red Taco Shop, Porky’s BBQ, Loaded Lemon, Wow Wow Lemonade, Sourpuss Lemonade, The Cornivore, The PopCo. and Busy Bee Frozen Custard.

Parking and park seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can access City Center via Unser Boulevard and King Boulevard or Paseo del Volcan and Broadmoor Boulevard.

Blankets, umbrellas and coolers are permitted. Glass containers, outside alcoholic beverages and individual grills are prohibited at the festival grounds.