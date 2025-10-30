Rio Rancho Parks, Recreation and Community Services will host a Dia de Los Muertos-themed pet festival and adoption event Saturday at Cabezon Park.

The “Dia De Los Perros (Y Gatos)” Pet Fiesta & Adopt-A-Thon runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at the park. The event combines traditional Day of the Dead celebrations with pet adoptions and activities.

The park will feature Dia de Los Muertos decorations and symbols. Attendees can memorialize deceased pets by placing photos, mementos, toys and treats in a designated area.

Activities include a pet-friendly vendor market, photo opportunities, a pet costume contest and food trucks. Local animal rescue organizations and shelters will have dogs and cats available for adoption.

All pets attending must have current vaccination records to register. Pets must remain leashed throughout the event.

On-site registration for the pet parade and costume contest costs $5 per pet. Cash or check only will be accepted.For more information, call 505-892-4499 or register online at rrnm.gov/activenet.