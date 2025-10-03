Local teens will take the stage Monday night as part of a nationwide theater initiative aimed at confronting gun violence through youth voices and dramatic performance.

“ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence” will be presented at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The local production, organized by Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads and Open Arts Studio, is one of more than 68 simultaneous events taking place across the United States.

The staged reading will feature students from five local high schools, Central New Mexico Community College and the University of New Mexico. Directors from CNM, UNM and the local film and theater community will guide the performances of six winning 10-minute plays selected from 127 nationwide submissions.

A panel that included New York Times-bestselling author Jason Reynolds and former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords chose the winning plays this spring, according to organizers.

“These plays cut straight to the heart of what it means to grow up in America today,” said Michael Cotey, creator of ENOUGH! “They remind us that the voices most impacted by gun violence — young people — are also among the most powerful in driving change.”

Among the local organizers is Bonnie Leigh Reifsteck, a Corrales resident whose son will perform in the production. Reifsteck grew up in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old shooter at an elementary school in 2022.

“The topic of preventing gun violence is deeply personal and meaningful to me,” Reifsteck said.

The plays explore various aspects of gun violence, including school shootings, officer-involved shootings, suicide and domestic violence, though without graphic depictions.

“Our kids face the reality of gun violence every day — through lockdown drills, threats at schools, and even local incidents here in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque,” said Jen Doolittle, artistic director of Open Arts Studio.

Following the staged reading, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence will present information and lead a community discussion. The organization will also accept donations during the event.

ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence is an annual program that empowers teenagers to write short plays addressing gun violence in their communities. The initiative aims to spark conversation and inspire action through youth-created theater.

Admission is free, but reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Tickets can be reserved at www.rr-cc.org. More information about the national initiative is available at www.enoughplays.com.