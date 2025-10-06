The effort to bring a rocket plant to Rio Rancho Estates continues to move forward.

Sandoval County Commissioners Wednesday will consider approving the purchase of four real estate leases, a move that would ease the process of bringing Castelion Corporation’s hypersonic rocket manufacturing and testing site to the county.

The plant would employ hundreds, county officials have said.

Before the commission are resolutions authorizing the purchase of leases held by third parties on two separate sections of the proposed site. Each would cost the county $50,000, according to the agenda.

Commissioners previously approved bond issues related to the project and are expected to consider finalizing lease and sublease agreements at their Oct. 22 meeting. Local and state authorities are also pledging financial incentives.

The El Segundo, Calif.-based military contractor would make a $100 million investment if Sandoval County is chosen for the site, State Sen. Jay Block told commissioners in September. He said the company could eventually employ 500 people at the plant.

The plant would be built on 29th Avenue, near its intersection with Encino Road. Company officials have said it will largely be devoted to engineering and similar functions, with rockets being taken to White Sands Missile Range, though some testing may take place in Rio Rancho Estates.

The plant and other economic development projects are part of efforts by county and Rio Rancho leaders to persuade the New Mexico Department of Transportation to construct a Westside bypass that would allow traffic to go from I-40 to I-25 without going through central Albuquerque.

Commissioners will also weigh seven contracts for engineering consulting services, based on proposals received by the public works department.

Also on the agenda are proclamations recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 8

WHERE: Commission chambers, Sandoval County Administrative Building, 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, Bernalillo

Virtual: www.sandovalcountynm.gov