Sandia Pueblo celebrated the grand opening of a new Early Childhood Development Center on Friday, unveiling a facility that tribal leaders say was designed with child brain development at the forefront.

Gov. Felix Chaves and other tribal leaders joined U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and other dignitaries for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the center, which features a “Blossom Circular” design intended to promote creativity and multi-dimensional thinking.

“The Pueblo of Sandia Tribal Council recognizes that the shape and design of a building can influence how young minds grow,” Chaves said in a press release. “Schools built 50 or 60 years ago have static, linear designs that limit the way teachers can engage their students.”

The center includes a sensory room, maker space, music space, community and activity areas, and a children’s library with a dedicated language classroom for preserving Pueblo heritage. The circular floor plan replaces traditional hallways and classrooms with open, flowing spaces designed to encourage exploration and hands-on discovery.

Stansbury, who represents New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District, helped secure $850,000 in federal funding for the project, according to her office. She praised the facility as “a model for how communities can blend tradition, innovation and cultural values to create educational spaces that truly serve our children.”

Research shows that flexible, sensory-friendly learning environments can enhance creativity and support stronger cognitive development in early learners, according to the announcement.

The opening comes as Stansbury introduced two pieces of legislation during a pro forma House session aimed at expanding affordable housing in tribal communities nationwide. The Tribal Affordable Housing Act and Tribal Housing Innovation Act would each authorize $150 million annually for tribes to build new homes or upgrade existing housing.

“As our communities are facing a housing crisis, we must continue to do the work to invest in safe and affordable housing,” Stansbury said. “Far too long, Tribal communities have faced barriers to investment in housing.”