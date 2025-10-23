Sandoval County Animal Services will showcase its adoptable dogs during a Halloween-themed “Tricks for Treats” pet parade Saturday at PetSmart Enchanted Hills.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the pet parade beginning at noon. Shelter dogs will demonstrate tricks as part of the adoption promotion effort.

Community members are invited to bring their own dogs to participate in the parade, according to event organizers.

The Halloween celebration aims to raise awareness about dogs currently available for adoption through Sandoval County Animal Services.