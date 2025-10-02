Car enthusiasts in Bernalillo Saturday will have an incentive to look up as well as around.

The fourth annual Sandoval County Car Show and Flea Market will take advantage of fortunate scheduling, arranging for pilots in the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to possibly land nearby, with an “X” marking the landing spot.

The event will take place at Sandoval County Administration Park, 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.

Car show participants — county employees and community members — will compete for trophies in categories that include Best of Show, best custom car and People’s Choice. The show is from 9 a.m. to noon.

Deputy County Manager Eric Masterson said at least 10 classic cars are confirmed to appear, though he expects many more.

The county’s employee appreciation committee is hosting the event. Masterson said proceeds will go toward “really cool things for county employees” — ensuring that they have a positive workplace culture.

He said no taxpayer dollars are spent on putting on the show.

The flea market is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 20 vendors have already signed up, county officials say.

The day will also include live music, food trucks and prizes. Admission is free.

“For the community, it’s something to do on a beautiful Saturday,” Masterson said.

There is still space available for both show cars and flea market vendors. Anyone interested in registering may do so here. More information is also available from Nikki Holm-Garcia at 505-867-7550 or nholm@sandovalcountynm.gov.