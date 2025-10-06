The Sandoval County Cooperative Extension Service has announced a series of educational programs scheduled through early November, focusing on home food preservation, gardening techniques and soil health.

The programming includes multiple sessions on home food preservation basics, scheduled for Oct. 20 and Nov. 3. The extension will also offer specialized workshops on garlic cultivation through its “Garden to Table to Pantry” series, with sessions planned for Oct. 8, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 at El Zocalo Plaza in Bernalillo.

Several composting workshops are scheduled across the county, including sessions at the Coronado Soil and Water Conservation District in Bernalillo on Oct. 18, at Cuba Soil and Water Conservation on Oct. 25, and at the Bernalillo Community Museum on Nov. 6.

The extension will host “Night of the Living Soil: A Look At Garden Soil Health” on Oct. 18 at Martha Liebert Library in Bernalillo, and a “Greenhouses in the Desert” presentation on Oct. 7 at Esther Bone Library in Rio Rancho.

Additional programming includes a nutrition workshop titled “Fat – An Important Nutrient in Our Diet” on Oct. 23 at Felicia Villa in Rio Rancho, and gardening workshops including “Gardening 101” at Corrales Library on Oct. 25 and “Raised Bed Gardening, Chapter 2” at Loma Colorado Library in Rio Rancho on Oct. 27.

The extension will also participate in the “Ready, Set, GROW! Webinar Series” with a session on Japanese beetles scheduled for Oct. 15.

The Cooperative Extension Service provides research-based educational programs aimed at improving the quality of life for New Mexico residents. More information about programs and their start times is available at sandovalextension.nmsu.edu or by contacting the Sandoval County office at sandoval@nmsu.edu.