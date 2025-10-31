Editor’s note: This is not a complete list. If you know of any restaurants stepping up to help people in the community, please email the information to kevin@newmexico.news.

Restaurants across the Sandoval County area are stepping up to help as community members face a potential halt to federal food aid.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it will not be funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Those benefits, for November, would ordinarily go out beginning Saturday. According to state officials, 459,500 New Mexicans receive SNAP benefits.

With SNAP payments on hold dozens of eateries are offering free food for the needy and encouraging others to donate to food banks and other organizations.

Cheyanne Bywater of The Yeller Sub said the establishment is trying to fill the gap in part to support the community that has kept it going for 46 years. She noted that New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has allocated some state money to help SNAP recipients, many of whom are children, the elderly and the disabled.

However, Bywater said, those benefits will only cover about 30% of SNAP payments, which she feels is inadequate.

“The least we can do is help out in this time of need,” she said. “We want to make sure no kids are going to bed hungry.”

Yeller Sub in Albuquerque will provide free kid’s meals to all children until SNAP is reinstated.

Here’s a partial list of restaurants in or around Sandoval County providing meals for children temporarily. Many plan to do so until SNAP benefits are restored. Readers are urged to contact individual eateries about their specific policies.

Joe’s Pasta House

“Starting Tuesday, November 4, kids 12 & under can enjoy a free pasta meal from our special Kids Eat Free Menu, available Tuesday–Thursday from 4–6 PM.”

Delectable Baking

“Beginning November 1st, offering free sack lunches, snacks, and pantry items for children and the elderly. Must be present in the store. Just grab what you need and go. No questions asked. Also collecting non-perishable items and snack packs for kids.”

Neecy’s Treats

“Free Sweet Treats for Kids beginning November 1, offered daily. Kids can stop by any day of the week to grab a sweet treat, stickers, and coloring pages during the SNAP pause. One per child per day. No purchase necessary. No questions asked. Just a community mom doing her part to keep kids smiling.”

New Mexico Pinon Coffee

“While SNAP benefits are suspended, parents can stop by any NM Pinon Coffee location (excluding the Sunport location) and get a free biscochito donut. One donut per child. The child must be present. No purchase necessary.”

O’Hare’s Grille & Pub

“Kids eat free while SNAP benefits are on hold. Choose from PB&J, grilled cheese, or corn dog. Parent and child (ages 1-18) must be present. Valid for dine-in or to-go. No purchase necessary.”

Our Daily Bread of Life

“Free bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito for children present on Saturdays at 10am. Call for the exact location.”

Chicken Salad Chick

“Any child visiting one of our two locations will receive a free Kid’s meal until SNAP benefits are restored to New Mexicans. Please limit to 1 kid’s meal per child; the child must be present for dine-in meals. No purchase necessary.”

Rio Grande Social

“Starting Nov. 1 until SNAP benefits are restored we are giving a free cheese pizza to any school-aged child who will be affected by these changes.”

Other options for those needing assistance:

St. Felix Pantry of Rio Rancho.

Roadrunner Food Bank.

FoodFinder, a website and app designed to guide those in need of food assistance to pantries and other locations that can help. Interactive map, searchable by ZIP code.