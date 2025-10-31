Sandoval County will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with an artists’ reception honoring two artists whose work has reached millions worldwide.

The reception, scheduled for Nov. 12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 1500 Idalia Road, Building D, will feature Mateo Romero of the Pueblo of Cochiti and Jason D. Valencia of the Pueblo of San Felipe. Both artists will receive proclamations of recognition during the county commission meeting that follows.

Romero designed the POW WOW DANCERS U.S. Postal Stamp Series, issued in July, with 18 million stamps printed. Valencia created artwork for the 2025 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, which drew more than 800,000 attendees to the world’s largest hot air balloon festival.

“It is our privilege to recognize these artists and share their work, their celebrity, and their achievement,” County Manager Wayne Johnson said. “Millions of people have viewed their artwork, and as those people discover these artists, they learn about their respective Pueblos and Sandoval County, New Mexico.”

Both the reception and commission meeting are free and open to the public.