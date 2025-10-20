Thanksgiving dinner isn’t a guarantee for everyone, but the Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office is trying to make it possible for some of the area’s neediest residents.

Starting Monday, the treasurer’s office is running its annual Thanksgiving food drive, partnering with Nacimiento Community Foundation and St. Felix Pantry.

“For several wonderful years, our office has come together to nourish our community,” treasurer Jennifer Taylor said in a news release. “This Thanksgiving, please join us again in sharing warmth and sustenance with families.”

Community members are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at the treasurer’s office through Nov 15. Suggestions include canned vegetables, beans, soups, fruits, rice, pasta and holiday favorites.

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off before 10 a.m. Nov. 12. Distribution of the collected goods will take place Nov. 12 at the Nacimiento Community Foundation’s Checkerboard Food Pantry in Cuba and Nov. 17 at St. Felix Pantry in Rio Rancho.

Orlando Jacquez, senior administrative assistant for the treasurer’s office, said this is the first drive in which St. Felix Pantry is included.

The treasurer’s office is in Building D at the county’s administration complex, 1500 Idalia Road in Bernalillo.