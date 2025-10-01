The Rio Rancho City Council voted Thursday to approve a renewable energy project that would place thousands of solar panels on 80 acres of state trust land in the northern part of the city, despite criticism from some residents about the developer’s business practices.

The council voted 5-1 to approve both a master plan amendment and zoning ordinance that would allow Albuquerque-based Affordable Solar Group to build what officials described as a community solar facility on property within the Loma Barbon area.

Councilor Bob Tyler cast the lone dissenting vote on both measures, citing concerns about the project’s approval process.

The solar installation would be built on New Mexico State Land Office property located south of Highway 550, sandwiched between the Enchanted Hills and Mountain Hawk subdivisions. About 35 acres of the 80-acre site are already zoned for industrial use, which would normally allow solar development.

Dylan Connelly, director of commercial solar development for Affordable Solar, told the council the project would serve low-income households through New Mexico’s Community Solar Act. He said it would be the company’s seventh project statewide and first in Rio Rancho.

“This particular project is going to be our seventh project,” Connelly said. “There’ll be a total of 45 projects in the state. This is the only one in Rio Rancho.”

However, the proposal faced sharp criticism during public comment from Casey Robinson, who opposed the project based on the company’s track record.

“Just a quick Google search on affordable solar will tell you this is a pay-to-play company, and that is not something that we should be supporting as a city,” Robinson said.

Robinson referenced a 2018 Public Regulation Commission decision where PRC staff recommended against an Affordable Solar project, but three commissioners voted to approve it after their campaigns received significant donations from the company.

“Three of the five PRC commissioners voted for it, and then a few months later, their campaigns were almost completely funded by affordable solar,” Robinson said. He called the donation pattern suspicious, noting 26 separate $500 donations that totaled $13,000.

The council also heard concerns from property owners about the project’s potential impact on neighboring land values and development rights.

Tyler questioned city staff about public outreach requirements for state land projects, asking whether the State Land Office had conducted additional community meetings beyond what the developer provided.

City Manager Matt Geisel confirmed that state land transactions typically require more extensive public notice than private developments, including a 10-week advertising period for long-term leases.

The Planning and Zoning Board had previously recommended approval of both measures by a 5-1 vote in August, with an amendment requiring a 100-foot setback from the north and west property lines. The council adopted that amendment as part of its approval.

The project must still undergo site plan review and receive additional approval from the governing body before construction can begin. Affordable Solar representatives said they plan to hold another public meeting before returning to the council with detailed construction plans.

The solar facility would operate under a long-term lease with the State Land Office, whose mission includes generating revenue for New Mexico public schools and universities.