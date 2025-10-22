A woman was arrested Monday on charges of battery upon a peace officer following an incident in a casino parking lot that escalated into a physical confrontation with law enforcement.

Officers with the Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department responded to a call at the Santa Ana Star Casino after receiving reports of a highly intoxicated woman stumbling in a parking lot.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo Magistrate Court, officers found the woman walking near a gray SUV in the parking lot. An officer reported that the woman appeared to be struggling to maintain her balance as she walked toward the vehicle.

When an officer attempted to make contact before she entered the SUV, the woman got into the driver’s seat. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the woman’s face and observed that the keys were not in the ignition, which the officer interpreted as a sign of intoxication.

The woman allegedly began yelling and cursing at officers, saying her ride was waiting in an Uber. During the interaction, she reportedly made statements indicating she was going to walk away. Officers escorted the woman to a parking lot median for safety reasons, according to the complaint.

The situation escalated when the woman allegedly threw herself toward the ground, yelling that her arm was broken. Officers attempted to check on her welfare and place her in handcuffs.

According to the complaint, the woman then became more combative, spitting at officers. A spit sock was placed on her to prevent further incidents. During the struggle, she allegedly continued to yell profanities at officers and spit toward them despite the protective covering.

The woman was ultimately arrested and transported from the scene. In addition to the battery charge, a criminal trespass citation was also issued at the time of arrest.

The charge of battery upon a peace officer is a fourth-degree felony under New Mexico law.