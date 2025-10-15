St. Felix Pantry will host its ninth annual toy drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Brew Lab 101, 3301 Southern Blvd. SE.

The family-friendly event will feature a bike show, with entry costing $20 or an unwrapped toy. All toys collected will be distributed to children in need through the pantry’s holiday gift bag program, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will hand out presents to attendees.

“The Pantry’s mission is to restore hope to families and individuals in need by providing food and referral services free of charge,” according to event organizers. The nonprofit charitable organization has served Rio Rancho and surrounding communities for more than 30 years.

The toy drive will include bike show awards, raffles and giveaways. Food trucks will be on-site throughout the event. Special appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch are planned for families.

The event is sponsored by The Matthew Project, Mooseheart Moosehaven, Law Tigers Motorcycle Lawyers, Brew Lab 101, Catholic Charities and other local organizations.

St. Felix Pantry provides food assistance and referral services at no charge to residents in need throughout the Rio Rancho area.