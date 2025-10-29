Three Rio Rancho educators will receive classroom grants totaling $5,500 to develop financial literacy programs for their students, U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday.

The grants are part of the credit union’s enrichEd Classroom Grant Program, which awarded $20,000 to 11 New Mexico teachers this year through its ARNIA Foundation.

Gina Rodriguez of Joe Harris Elementary School will receive $2,500 to enhance financial literacy education for kindergarten through fifth-grade students. According to the press release, her program will combine financial literacy standards with vocabulary development, reading comprehension and math skills through interactive cooperative learning strategies.

Justina Miller of Rio Rancho High School was awarded $2,500 for a college prep financial literacy curriculum. The program will provide training in budgeting, credit management, financial goal setting and savings skills while teaching students to avoid debt traps, the release stated.

Holly Silva of Enchanted Hills Elementary School received $500 to create a restaurant-themed math center for first-graders. Students will engage in practical applications of mathematics, including budgeting, menu creation and financial transactions, according to the announcement.

“With the recent freeze in federal support for public schools, we are well aware of the challenges facing classrooms in terms of funding, resources and innovation,” Steve Schreiner, president and chair of the board of directors of ARNIA Foundation, said in the release.

The foundation received a large number of applications this year, according to Nadine Buerger, executive director of ARNIA Foundation. A philanthropic committee reviewed each application based on availability, need, number of students served and geographic diversity, she said.