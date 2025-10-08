A woman faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including three counts of battery upon a peace officer, following a traffic stop and alleged refusal to submit to chemical testing in Rio Rancho. The criminal complaint was filed in Bernalillo Magistrate Court in Sandoval County on Oct. 7.

According to police records, the incident began on the evening of Oct. 3, when an officer with the Rio Rancho Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a blue Honda near the Stripes Burritos at 2510 Southern Blvd. SE, for allegedly following another vehicle too closely. The officer reported seeing the driver brake suddenly and then speed up to get close to the vehicle ahead.

Upon making contact, the officer noted signs of intoxication, including bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s mouth. Although the driver initially denied consuming alcohol, she later admitted to having an alcoholic beverage.

The officer asked the driver to participate in Standard Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and to turn off the vehicle, but she refused both requests. The driver then allegedly put the vehicle into gear, prompting the officer to request additional assistance and for stop sticks to be placed in front of the vehicle.

After refusing repeated requests to exit the vehicle, the officer opened the door, removed the driver’s seat belt, and had her exit. The driver then agreed to take the SFSTs in the nearby parking lot.

According to the statement of probable cause, as the officer asked the driver to walk, she refused and then grabbed the officer’s right wrist “in a rude and insolent manner and tried pulling me forward.” She was placed under arrest at that time for battery upon a police officer and driving while under the influence.

She was transported to the Rio Rancho Police Department, where she allegedly refused to provide a breath sample after being read the New Mexico Implied Consent Advisory and consequences. While the officer was operating the Intoxilyzer 9000 machine, the woman stood up. When directed to sit down, she allegedly kicked the officer’s legs, maneuvering her right leg to kick the officer a second time.

The driver faces a total of seven criminal charges, including three counts of Battery Upon a Peace Officer (a fourth-degree felony), Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor or Drugs (Refused Testing), Reckless Driving, Following Too Closely, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Arrest).