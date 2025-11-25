Bernalillo Town councilors want to hear more about a possible economic development sales tax and a proposed recreational vehicle campground.

After hearing introductions of each item, councilors did not attempt to prevent further consideration of either.

The tax proposal is expected to be brought back to the council on Dec. 8. If councilors approve the relevant ordinance, voters will be asked whether the town should impose an excise tax equal to one-fourth of one percent. That means an extra 25 cents on $100 worth of purchases.

If the ballot question passes, the money will go toward economic development plans and projects as defined in the Local Economic Development Act or projects as defined in the Statewide Economic Development Finance Act. Those include manufacturers, small-town retailers, federally chartered tribal corporations, commercial enterprises and venues that host cultural programming or farmers’ markets.

Economic & community development director Christina Jones told councilors a local arts and cultural district could also be a beneficiary.

The effective gross receipts tax rate dropped by a quarter-percent in 2023, town officials wrote in the agenda, meaning voters would go back to paying the tax at 2022 levels if they approve the measure.

The question would go on the ballot for the March 3 local election. The effective date of the new tax rate would be the first July 1 after the election results are certified.

Mark Roper of the New Mexico Economic Development Department Tuesday told the Sandoval Signpost several communities across the state have adopted economic development sales taxes, including Lovington, Artesia, Alamogordo and Clovis.

Adil Rizvi is seeking to build the RV campground on State Route 165 east of I-40. He was represented at the meeting by Donna Sandoval of Tierra West LLC. The planning and zoning commission voted in October to recommend approval of the special-use zoning required for the project.

Sandoval said the site plan calls for the campground to have 28 tent pads, 111 RV pads and 19 casitas. She said the site won’t require much in the way of utility improvements, as renters will typically bring their own supplies and RVs contain their own water and power sources.

The campground is intended to cater to short-term renters, who will stay 30 days or less at the site.

Sandoval said the developer is updating plans to account for conditions imposed by planning commissioners, including more fire hydrants, updating the location of a propane filling station and assembling a grading and drainage plan.

Final approval of the project will be considered at a Dec. 22 public hearing.