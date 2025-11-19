A 33-year-old Bernalillo man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stealing his father’s truck during a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint filed in Sandoval County Magistrate Court.

Police responded to a residence on Camino del Pueblo at approximately 4:28 a.m. Nov. 19 after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. The caller told officers he was asking his son to leave the house when the son grabbed his keys and drove away in a black 2023 Ford F-250 without permission, police said.

Officers completed a stolen vehicle declaration. About 30 minutes later, dispatch advised that the suspect had returned to the residence with the vehicle.

When officers returned to the scene, they located the truck in the driveway and made contact with the suspect inside the home. The man was arrested and transported to the Bernalillo Police Department.

After being read his Miranda rights, the suspect agreed to speak with officers. When asked why he took the vehicle, he told police “the voices have been telling him to take the truck,” according to the complaint. He acknowledged he knew it was wrong and that he did not have permission to take it. He also told officers he does not own a vehicle.

The man was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony under New Mexico law. He was transported to Sandoval County Detention Center for booking.