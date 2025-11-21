Bernalillo Mayor Jack Torres is seeking a fifth term in the March election, saying experienced leadership will be vital for the town in the coming years.

Torres, first elected in 2010, said Bernalillo has seen much change in just the past decade, and it’s a certainty there will be more.

He said the relationships he’s built with state and federal officials will help the town navigate whatever difficulties may lie ahead.

“My track record shows I can get things done,” Torres told the Sandoval Signpost Thursday. “I’d like to continue to serve the community, if that’s the will of the voters.”

Torres said he first ran because the town was “in a difficult position in a number of different ways,” and knew he would be available to commit the effort that would be needed to right the ship.

Bernalillo was in bad fiscal condition, he said, with the town manager having been terminated amid accusations of misuse of public resources and credit cards.

An experimental wastewater treatment strategy, he said, left residents with sludge in their water filters.

“We were in the news for all the wrong reasons,” Torres said.

He said that, having just sold his business, T & T Supermart, he felt like he would be able to treat the office as a full-time job and his background with budgeting and managing employees could also be useful.

Torres said he’s put together a team that’s turned things around, creating a series of clean financial audits, bringing in millions of grant dollars for water and wastewater treatment, roads, parks and other improvements.

“I think we’re poised to continue doing good things for the community,” he said.

Torres said he still considers being mayor a full-time job, and makes himself available for constituents during business hours, while shopping or getting gas.

“It can’t be (the type of job) where you come in occasionally,” Torres said. “You have to be committed to it.”

He said his commitment extends to participation in regional governmental organizations and attending legislative sessions.

“I spend a lot of time in Santa Fe,” Torres said. “Not because I like it so much there. Because I understand the value of Bernalillo. It’s part of my job to make sure our needs and voices are being heard.”

Short-term projects Torres is looking forward to include a new fire station, a new police department headquarters and a massive upgrade of the town’s wastewater system.

He said having a skilled and dedicated staff has eased the turnaround.

“The staff here, from top to bottom, go above and beyond every sigle day,” Torres said.

Torres was born and raised in Bernalillo and loves that it’s a small town with great traditions.

After graduating from Bernalillo High School in 1975, he attended Harvard University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Torres worked in New England for six years. He said he’s glad he did.

“It was a choice to leave,” Torres said. “But it was a blessing because it helped me realize what a gem we have.”

It’s unknown whether anyone will challenge Torres; filing day isn’t until January, he said.