Town councilors in Bernalillo could have a very brief meeting Monday.

The list of agenda items includes nothing likely to be subject to protracted debate.

Town treasurer Terri Gray will seek approval from the council for a budget adjustment in the special revenue fund accounts, give a financial update and present accounts payable vouchers.

The rest of the agenda consists of a public comment period and approval of the minutes of the council’s Oct. 27 meeting.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10

WHERE: Bernalillo Council Chambers, 829 Camino Del Pueblo

VIRTUAL: via Microsoft Teams (Meeting Number/Access Code 255 839 288 649 39; Passcode a68TW3Mj Phone Conference ID 283 753 529#) or by telephone at 575-323-1898.