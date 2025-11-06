A preventative maintenance project on Camino Don Tomas has taken longer than expected due to contractor issues, however, Town of Bernalillo officials expect the work to be completed by the end of November.

The Town of Bernalillo contracted with Sunland Asphalt to seal coat the roadway and walking path, and to install new bollards along the pedestrian route. New thermoplastic striping was also planned as part of the project.

However, the subcontractor hired by Sunland Asphalt for the striping work was unable to provide an acceptable product, according to a town announcement released this week.

Town officials halted the striping work and allowed the contractor an opportunity to correct the deficiencies. When it became clear the product would not meet town standards, officials stopped the work entirely.

Sunland Asphalt has since contracted with a new striping subcontractor to complete the work by the end of the month, town officials said.

The project covers Camino Don Tomas from Lucas Lane to Calle Don Francisco and includes patching and crack filling existing asphalt, seal coating and restriping the roadway, replacing bollards, and maintaining the walking trail between Lucas Lane and Calle Barrio Nuevo.

Town officials said they have worked to minimize traffic impacts during school drop-off and pickup hours for Bernalillo Elementary School and Spartan Learning Academy, scheduling required lane closures on weekends.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” town officials said in the announcement.