Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sam Bregman is pledging to prioritize infrastructure improvements and high-tech economic development in Sandoval County, drawing on his early political roots in the region as he campaigns for the state’s top office.

In a Nov. 21 interview, Bregman expressed strong support for the controversial missile and rocket production facility being built in the Rio Rancho area, positioning it as part of New Mexico’s economic future.

“As far as I’m concerned, obviously, we want to ensure the safety of the community and all of that, but I’m all for high tech. That is a huge part of our future,” Bregman said. “In New Mexico, it’s energy, and in this Middle Rio Grande corridor, it’s high tech.”

The Bernalillo County district attorney pointed to the state’s existing scientific infrastructure as a foundation for growth in advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies.

“We have Los Alamos National Labs, Sandia National Labs, UNM research. I mean, the future is in high tech. And whether it’s high tech, advanced manufacturing like that, or it’s quantum computing, whatever it may be, we have the brain power. We have the workforce, assuming we continue to train them for the new jobs of the future,” Bregman said.

He emphasized the economic benefits such facilities bring to the region. “I’m all for the continued prosperity where companies like that are bringing good-paying jobs, really good-paying jobs, jobs that you can afford to raise a family on and live the American dream and buy a home and raise a family.”

Traffic and infrastructure challenges

Bregman acknowledged the transportation challenges facing Rio Rancho residents who commute to Albuquerque for work, calling it a priority issue that requires strategic capital investment.

“Obviously, we need to make sure that the necessary capital outlay is directed to the projects that need capital outlay and we need to prioritize. And traffic is always a big one,” he said.

He noted Albuquerque’s unique geographic constraints, with only four river crossings creating bottlenecks. “We’re in a very unique situation here in Albuquerque, in that we have in the city of Albuquerque alone, we only have four crossings, four bridges, right? It makes it very difficult for traffic,” Bregman said.

The flyover at Paseo del Norte and I-25, he noted, “was at capacity the day they opened it. You know, we have capacity problems.”

As governor, Bregman said he would work to ensure the Department of Transportation collaborates effectively with local communities. “We’re going to continue to work on it and provide the necessary infrastructure the Department of Transportation needs to make sure we’re doing everything we can to collaborate with our local communities to get the job done.”

He also suggested that developing more employment opportunities west of the Rio Grande could help alleviate traffic issues.

Early political roots in Sandoval County

Bregman recalled his introduction to politics in Sandoval County, where he began his political career as a teenager.

“I cut my teeth in East Mountain politics when I was 18 years old. I was a precinct chairman in the Democratic Party in Sandoval County, in a rural precinct called La Madera that was on the east side by Placitas,” Bregman said.

He identified ongoing infrastructure and public safety needs in the rural parts of the county. “Fire, enough fire response time, enough police, making sure that the infrastructure, when it comes to the roads, is taken care of. There are a lot of dirt roads that we all know could be better maintained, and that’s something extremely important.”

Like much of rural New Mexico, affordability remains a top concern. “Jobs and affordability are subjects and topics throughout the entire state,” Bregman said. “Through that listening tour, I’ve learned that the rural areas have a lot of unique characteristics to them, specifically based on the town, but also they have a lot of similar issues, and that is whether or not the cost of living is something they can continue to afford, and that’s something I’m focused on.”

Bregman is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in 2026 and faces former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima in the primary. The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 2026. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull and State Sen. Steve Lanier are running for the Republican nomination.