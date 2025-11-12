Most New Mexicans know someone who appreciates handcrafted gifts.

With the holiday shopping season approaching, the Sandoval County Employee Appreciation Committee (SCEAC) is hosting its seventh annual holiday craft fair in the lobby of the county administration building.

More than 30 vendors will be offering items such as toys, jewelry, clothing and food delicacies at the Nov. 14 event.

Shoppers are advised to bring cash with them to the fair, as there is no ATM on the premises.

More information is available from Nikki Holm-Garcia at 505-867- 7550 or nholm@sandovalcountynm.gov or from Cynthia Saiz at 505-867-7611 orcsaiz@sandovalcountynm.gov.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The county administration building is at 1500 Idalia Road, Building D in Bernalillo.

The SCEAC hosts various activities throughout the year to raise money for employee appreciation events such as a holiday dinner. No taxpayer dollars are used for SCEAC events, and employees volunteer their time.