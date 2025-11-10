Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sam Bregman will bring his “Common Sense Over Chaos” policy tour to Rio Rancho on Tuesday, where he plans to discuss his education proposals with residents at Sandoval Academy of Bilingual Education.

The 5:30 p.m. event is part of an 11-stop tour spanning November that will take Bregman to communities across New Mexico to discuss his policy blueprint for the state.

“Running for governor means showing up in every corner of the state and truly listening,” Bregman said in a statement. “But listening alone isn’t enough. People are worried, and they deserve a leader with a real plan.”

Bregman, who is positioning himself as an opponent to President Donald Trump’s policies, said his campaign focuses on detailed solutions rather than what he called “soundbites.”

The Rio Rancho stop is one of several tour events focused on specific policy areas, including education, crime, economic development and veterans’ services. Other scheduled stops include Tucumcari, Silver City, Truth or Consequences, Española, Gallup, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Los Lunas, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

Bregman’s campaign has invited his Democratic primary opponent, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, to join him for public debates at the tour events. The campaign said it has not received a response from Haaland’s campaign.Additional information about the tour is available at BregmanForNM.com.