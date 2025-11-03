The Tamaya Horse Rehab Program will hold its seventh annual Horseshoes & Heels Gala on Nov. 29 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa to raise funds for rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned horses in New Mexico.

The nonprofit organization, based at the Stables at Tamaya, has rescued more than 300 horses since its founding over a decade ago. Thousands of horses are abandoned annually in New Mexico due to health decline, behavioral issues or owners’ financial and physical hardships, according to the organization.

“Our program is dedicated to giving these animals a second chance, providing all of the support and resources they need to lead happy, healthy lives,” said Connie Collis, stables director.

Last year’s gala attracted more than 200 guests and raised $75,000. Proceeds fund veterinary care, training, shelter and feed for rescued horses.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction featuring hotel stays, artwork and jewelry. A three-course meal will be followed by a live auction, dancing and a performance by the Austin Van Band. Guests will have opportunities to meet and photograph rescued horses.

Tickets range from $125 per person to $900 for a table of eight and can be purchased at TamayaHorseRehab.com/Events. Special room rates with waived resort fees are available at Hyatt Regency Tamaya for attendees.

The organization also accepts donations through programs including hay bale donations, virtual horse adoptions and event sponsorships. For more information, call 505-269-5410 or visit TamayaHorseRehab.com.