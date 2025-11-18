Rio Rancho City Councilor Bob Tyler announced Monday he will seek a third consecutive term representing District 3 in the March 2026 municipal election.

Tyler, a 24-year resident and military veteran who previously worked in law enforcement, said he wants to continue infrastructure and economic development projects in the northern part of the city.

“I will continue to work to build and repair roads, bring new businesses, and develop vital city services never before seen in the north end of Rio Rancho,” Tyler said in a statement.

During his two terms in office, Tyler pointed to several accomplishments, including the reconstruction of Enchanted Hills Boulevard, the construction of a new fire station and repairs to 52 miles of roads over the past two years. He also cited the adoption of a new impact fee schedule designed to reduce costs to taxpayers as the city grows.

Tyler has served on multiple city, county and state boards, including the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Middle Region Council of Governments and the Sandoval Regional Medical Center Advisory Board. He was recently appointed by the City Council to serve on the board of directors for the New Mexico Municipal League.

District 3 encompasses the neighborhoods of Enchanted Hills, Lomas Encantadas, Vista Entrada, Cleveland Heights and Mariposa.

Municipal elections for Rio Rancho will be held March 3, 2026.