As Election Day arrives in Sandoval County, dozens of candidates are asking the voters to choose them.

Among the major contested races is that for mayor of Corrales, which pits incumbent James Fahey Jr. against challenger Fred Hashimoto, a former village councilor.

Fahey’s campaign has focused on first term as mayor, touting accomplishments such as improving Corrales’ fire-suppression capabilities, renovating the Old San Ysidro Church and arranging for a replacement of the Corrales siphon. He said consistent leadership is key as the village seeks water rights and other improvements.

Hashimoto has promoted himself as the candidate who will best protect rural Corrales’ character.

Village Councilors Rick Miera, Mel Knight and John Alsobrook are running unopposed.

Corrales is also included in Albuquerque Public Schools, and school board President Danielle Gonzales faces two challengers for the District 3 seat. Rebecca Marie Betzen and Isaac Alexander Flores are hoping to unseat Gonzales, who was elected in 2021.

The election also features races for Rio Rancho Public Schools board seats in Districts 1, 3 and 5, two director positions on the South Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority and multiple soil and water conservation district boards. Also on the ballot are seats for the Central New Mexico Community College Board District 3 and several other school boards.

Early voting ran from Oct. 18 through Nov. 1 at locations countywide. All polling sites operate as Voter Convenience Centers, allowing residents to cast ballots at any listed location regardless of home precinct.

In Rio Rancho, Michael Berry filed for the RRPS District 3 seat, while Quinton Middleton, Rebecca Murray and Donna Tillman are competing for District 5. District 1 features candidates Rudy Galindo and Seth Muller.

Edward Paulsgrove and Ronald Abramshe are running for SSCAFCA director positions. The agency oversees stormwater projects and flood mitigation planning affecting neighborhoods in Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and southern Sandoval County.

Other notable contests include Michael Archibeque for Bernalillo Public Schools Board District 3, Lynn Montgomery and Katherine Aeby for the Coronado Soil & Water Conservation District, and Taylor Pinto for Cuba Independent Schools Board District 2.

Five candidates in the Village of Jemez Springs — Victoria Martinez, Monique Cheri Alton, James McCue, Melina Sanchez and Cynthia Shelton — are vying for two trustee seats. McCue is the only incumbent

In the Village of San Ysidro, Mayor Steve Lucero is running unopposed, and Julian Andrew Trujillo and Jason Keith are the only candidates for the two open trustee seats.

Municipal judges Julia Ana Patterson and Bernice Trujillo are running unopposed in Jemez Springs and San Ysidro, respectively.

County schools and special districts will also be electing officers. Election Day is Nov 4. A sortable list of candidates across the state is available here.

Residents cast their ballots at any voting convenience center in the county.