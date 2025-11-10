Jemez Pueblo received the Project Excellence Award at the New Mexico Infrastructure Finance Conference for its broadband initiative connecting more than 670 underserved households and businesses, state officials announced Monday.

Jeff Lopez, director of the New Mexico Office of Broadband Access and Expansion, presented the inaugural broadband award to Jemez Pueblo leadership during the Department of Finance and Administration’s annual infrastructure conference, according to a news release.

The office awarded Jemez an $8.6 million American Rescue Plan Act grant in November 2023 for the $15 million project, the release stated.

“Technology, like art, is a measure of our human advancement,” Gov. George Shendo Jr. of Jemez Pueblo said in the release. “Our partnership with OBAE reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that all New Mexicans, including those in our Tribal communities, have the tools and resources needed to thrive in today’s world.”

Lopez called the recognition “a tremendous achievement for Jemez” that demonstrates “the incredible importance of broadband in building infrastructure in New Mexico.”

“This award exemplifies the huge strides the state has made in helping Tribal communities and delivering reliable and sustainable broadband to rural communities,” Lopez said in the release.

JNET, the internet provider established and operated by Jemez Pueblo, has been constructing the fiber-to-the-home project since January 2024, according to the release. The provider is building more than 45 miles of fiber for the project.

More than 40 homes are already connected, and the project is expected to be completed in 2026, the release stated.

Scott Wright, deputy director of the Infrastructure Planning and Development Division at DFA, said the award was created “to honor the dedication of organizations like Jemez Pueblo, whose efforts to expand broadband are vital to the state’s overall infrastructure.”

The New Mexico Infrastructure Finance Conference brings together hundreds of participants annually to connect communities with funding opportunities and technical expertise for infrastructure development, according to the release.

The Office of Broadband Access and Expansion has awarded $117 million in ARPA broadband grants to more than 20 entities, including tribal communities, internet service providers and cooperatives, the release stated.