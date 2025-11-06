Enchanted Vision, a celebration of local art and artists, will present its fourth annual show Nov. 14-16 at the Unitarian Universalist Westside Congregation in Rio Rancho.

The exhibition will feature 88 works from 31 artists in various mediums, along with prints, calendars and cards. The venue is located at 1650 Abrazo Road NE.

A gala opening is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 14, from 5-8 p.m., with wine and hors d’oeuvres. Admission is free. Many artists will attend the show.

Three artists will present demonstrations on Saturday, Nov. 15. Jeannette Lloyd will demonstrate collage quilting at 11 a.m., followed by Jonathan Schuhardt’s painting demonstration at 1 p.m. and Jackie Freedman’s drawing demonstration at 3 p.m.

Jerry Pardilla, a Penobscot traditional songkeeper, will perform Native American flute music at 2 p.m. Saturday. His repertoire includes songs from Penobscot culture, performed with what organizers describe as a rich baritone voice reflecting ceremonial traditions.

The show runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

For more information, contact event chair Carole Eagleheart at ceagleheart@gmail.com.