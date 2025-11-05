Voters across Sandoval County have chosen what they want their local governments to look like for the next few years, with final results now certified.

More than two dozen candidates were selected in Tuesday’s election to fill offices ranging from school boards to water districts and flood control authorities.

Rio Rancho Public Schools will see three new members of its Board of Education. Michael Berry won the District 3 seat unopposed with 2,078 votes. Rebecca Murray won District 5 with 1,200 votes, outpacing Donna Tillman (653) and Quinton Middleton (630). District 1 was contested by write-in candidates Rudy Galindo and Seth Muller. Write-in votes are not automatically tabulated so results for that race are to be determined.

John Gurule won another term on the Bernalillo Public Schools Board with 146 votes, defeating Olivia Calabaza (91) and Sheldon Crespin (68).

Edward Paulsgrove defeated Ronald Abramshe for director of the South Sandoval County Arroyo Flood Control Authority, winning 8,835 votes to 7,664. The agency oversees stormwater projects and flood mitigation planning for southern Sandoval County and parts of Rio Rancho and Bernalillo.

Victoria Martinez and James McCue won trustee seats for the Village of Jemez Springs. Martinez led with 55 votes, followed by McCue with 47. Monique Alton (31), Melina Sanchez (22) and Cynthia Shelton (8) also ran.

In the Village of San Ysidro, Mayor Steve Lucero ran unopposed and received 34 votes. Julian Andrew Trujillo won a trustee seat with 34 votes, defeating Jason Keith (12).

Fred Hashimoto won election as mayor of the Village of Corrales with 2,318 votes, defeating James F. Fahey Jr. (1,426). Three city council seats went to unopposed candidates: Rick Miera (482 votes), M. Lawlor Knight (446) and John P. Alsobrook II (476).

School bond measures passed across the county. Bernalillo Public Schools’ $30 million bond won approval 2,663 to 682. Cuba Independent Schools’ $6.7 million bond passed 457 to 95. Jemez Valley Public Schools’ $3.8 million bond won 597 to 108. Rio Rancho Public Schools’ $80 million bond passed 8,749 to 2,738. Albuquerque Municipal School District’s $350 million bond won in Sandoval County precincts 2,474 to 1,026.

Other winners include Julia Patterson as municipal judge in Jemez Springs (80 votes), Bernice Trujillo as municipal judge in San Ysidro (40 votes), and Thomas Swisstack to the Central New Mexico Community College District 3 board (9,716 votes).

In soil and water conservation races, Timothy Johnson won the Cuba district unopposed with 1,135 votes. Lynn Daniel Montgomery won the Coronado district with 1,393 votes, ahead of Katherine Aeby (1,189) and Edward Vasher (767).

James Glass (6,825 votes) and Ramona Goolsby (4,777) won seats on the Ciudad Soil & Water Conservation Board.

Amanda Mares won election to the Peña Blanca Water & Sanitation Board with 87 votes. Ruth Borah won a North Ranchos de Placitas Water & Sanitation Board seat with 94 votes, defeating Charles McCullough (70).

In Albuquerque Municipal School District races covering Sandoval County precincts, Danielle Marie Gonzales won the District 3 board seat with 1,398 votes, defeating Rebecca Marie Betzen (1,271) and Isaac Alexander Flores (340). Joshua Martinez won the District 5 seat with 10 votes to Brian Laurent Jr.’s 6.