The Placitas Chamber of Commerce will host a Turkey Bingo event on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Placitas Elementary School cafeteria, 5 Calle Del Carbon.

Participants can play 10 regular games for $20, with special bingo games available for $3 and blackout bingo for $5. A 50/50 raffle will also be offered.

Prizes include turkeys, hams and full Thanksgiving dinners.

All proceeds from the bingo games will be donated to the Placitas Elementary PTO.

The event is open to all ages, and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information, contact the Placitas Chamber of Commerce.