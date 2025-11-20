More than 100 local artists and crafters will showcase their work at six venues across this small mountain community Saturday and Sunday as the Placitas Holiday Market returns for its fifth year.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at sites along or near Highway 165, featuring handmade art, crafts, food and beverages. Proceeds will benefit local schools, the fire brigade, library programs and other community organizations.

“This year’s booth is all about community — coffee, creativity, handmade art and a little Christmas magic,” said Keith Allen West, owner of Clear Light Cedar, one of the vendors participating in the market.

Visitors can follow candy cane signs between venues, which include Wild Hearts Gallery, Placitas Community Library, Placitas Winery, Historic Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, Placitas Elementary School and Placitas Community Senior Center. Maps are available at all sites.

The winery will offer wine, beer and cocktails, with raffle proceeds supporting art and music programs at Placitas Elementary School. The 19th-century Presbyterian church will sell traditional New Mexican food, with sales benefiting the Placitas Artist Series.

At the elementary school site, Clear Light Cedar will host a booth featuring locally roasted coffee from Chicky’s Coffee, pottery by Placitas artists and a free station where visitors can make cedar sachet keychains. Local actress Kim Monti will appear as Mrs. Claus for photo opportunities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Wild Hearts Gallery will donate a portion of its sales to the Placitas District Volunteer Fire Brigade in memory of gallery member Dr. David Johnson.

The market takes place the weekend before Thanksgiving, a tradition organizers have maintained since the event’s inception.For more information, visit www.placitasholidaymarket.com.