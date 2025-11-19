It’s official: City Councilor Paul Wymer announced his candidacy for mayor Tuesday night, entering the race to succeed Mayor Gregg Hull, who is running for governor.

Wymer, a licensed architect and certified planner who represents District 4 on the City Council, will compete in the March 6, 2026, municipal election. He has served on the council since March 2020 and was re-elected to a second four-year term in March 2024. Before that, he served six years on the city’s Planning and Zoning Board.

“Rio Rancho is a special place, a community that works hard, looks out for each other, and takes pride in what we’ve built together,” Wymer said in a statement. “I want to keep that spirit alive and keep pushing forward on the things that matter most: safe neighborhoods, good jobs, and a strong quality of life for every resident.”

Hull, a Republican, announced Tuesday he will not seek a fourth term as he focuses on his campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

“I am very appreciative of the support I have received from Mayor Hull over the past 12 years,” Wymer told the Sandoval Signpost. “I wish nothing but the best for Mayor Hull and am fully supportive of his gubernatorial goals.”

Sandoval County Commissioner Michael Meek is the only other candidate to announce a run for mayor.

Wymer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of New Mexico. He and his wife, Terri, have lived in Rio Rancho since 1984 and raised two children in the city, both graduates of Rio Rancho Public Schools.

His campaign website emphasizes experienced leadership and outlines plans for infrastructure improvements, business development and community growth.

The March ballot will include races for the mayoral seat and City Council seats in Districts 2, 3 and 5. Voters will also decide on several bond questions for roads, public safety and community projects.