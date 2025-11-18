City Councilor Paul Wymer will run for mayor in March as three-term Mayor Gregg Hull steps aside to focus on his campaign for New Mexico governor.

Wymer, who represents District 4 on the City Council, has not made a public announcement but confirmed to the Sandoval Signpost that he is running for mayor and he will announce that on Wednesday. His campaign site outlines plans for infrastructure improvements, business development and community growth.

“Paul Wymer’s campaign is dedicated to fostering growth and unity in Rio Rancho,” the site states, emphasizing plans for “enhancing infrastructure, boosting business opportunities, and preserving the city’s vibrant spirit.”

Hull announced Tuesday he will not seek a fourth term in the March 6 municipal election, ending speculation about his political future as he runs for the Republican nomination in the 2026 New Mexico gubernatorial race in November.

“I am very appreciative of the support I have received from Mayor Hull over the past 12 years, including my tenure as an appointed Planning and Zoning Board member, followed by my current District 4 City Council position,” Wymer told the Signpost. “I wish nothing but the best for Mayor Hull and am fully supportive of his gubernatorial goals.”

Sandoval County Commissioner Michael Meek is the only other candidate to announce a run for mayor.

Wymer, a licensed architect and certified planner recognized by the American Institute of Certified Planners, has served on the City Council since March 2020. He was re-elected to a second four-year term in March 2024.

His campaign website emphasizes “experienced leadership” after decades of community involvement in Rio Rancho.

Wymer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of New Mexico. He and his wife, Terri, have lived in Rio Rancho since 1984 and raised two children in the city, both graduates of Rio Rancho Public Schools.

Rio Rancho Governing Body members are elected in nonpartisan elections. Wymer’s current council term runs through 2028.

More information about Wymer’s campaign is available at wymer4mayor.com.

Hull, a Republican, officially entered the 2026 gubernatorial race in October. Republican Sen. Steve Lanier entered the race earlier this month. Lanier represents New Mexico’s 2nd District – encompassing Aztec – in the New Mexico State Senate.

They join a Democratic field that includes former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

Republicans have not won a statewide election in New Mexico since 2016. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is term-limited and cannot seek re-election.