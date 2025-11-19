Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull announced Tuesday he will not seek re-election in March, ending nearly 12 years leading one of New Mexico’s largest cities as he campaigns for governor.

Hull, a Republican first elected in April 2014, made the announcement alongside his wife, Carrie, highlighting infrastructure improvements and quality-of-life investments during his tenure.

“Now it’s time for a new chapter for me, personally, and for Rio Rancho,” Hull said in his announcement. “I will not seek another term as mayor.”

The March 3 election will determine Hull’s successor. Candidates have until Jan. 6 to file for the nonpartisan race. City Councilor Paul Wymer, who represents District 4, and Sandoval County Commissioner Michael Meek have announced campaigns for mayor.

Hull will remain in office until the election and will hand off leadership to the next mayor upon their swearing-in. His current term ends March 31, 2026.

During his announcement, Hull cited several accomplishments, including replacing thousands of water lines, repaving more than 100 miles of roads and creating a permanent fund to ensure long-term financial stability for city services. He also pointed to new facilities, including Campus Park, the Hub community center and the Broadmoor Senior Center.

“These aren’t merely buildings. They’re the heartbeat of our city,” Hull said.

Hull referenced the national recognition the city has received, noting Rio Rancho has been ranked among the top 50 places to live in the country with high marks for families, retirees and quality of life.

The mayor officially entered the 2026 gubernatorial race in October after months of consideration. He faces a crowded field that includes Democratic candidates former U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman and former Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima. State Sen. Steve Lanier is also running for the Republican nomination.

The March 3 ballot will also include races for municipal judge and City Council seats in districts 2, 3 and 5.

Hull thanked residents, city employees, council members, volunteers and partners who worked with him during his time in office. He gave special recognition to his family for their support.

“Let’s keep moving forward on to the next chapter for Rio Rancho,” Hull said. “Carrie and I express our heartfelt gratitude for all of your support, love and prayers over the years.”