The Rio Rancho Police Department’s 17th annual food drive Saturday collected more than 5,000 pounds of food for St. Felix Pantry and about 4,000 pounds for Storehouse West.

Tim Sheahan, president and CEO of St. Felix Pantry, confirmed his organization received over 5,000 pounds of donations from the event.

Police officers collected non-perishable food items and cash donations at seven grocery stores across the city then officers delivered the collected food to St. Felix Pantry.

“The Rio Rancho Police Department continues to support this community in many ways, and we are very thankful for that,” Sheahan said.