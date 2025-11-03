The Rio Rancho Police Department will replace its current mobile speed enforcement cameras with updated equipment on Dec. 13.

The new equipment, consisting of 10 units, will replace vehicle-based automated cameras currently used in the city’s Safe Traffic Operations Program, known as STOP. The change comes as existing vehicle equipment is being phased out, according to the city.

The first camera placement locations will be at:

Nicklaus and Broadmoor

Unser and Westside

Unser and Paseo Del Volcan

Loma Colorado and Broadmoor

Idalia and Loma Colorado

Rockaway and Pyrite

Golf Course and 16th Avenue

Unser and Black Hills

King Blvd and Lake Valley

Kim and Saratoga



Following deployment of the new cameras on locally maintained roadways, a 45-day warning period will begin during which only warning citations will be issued to motorists.

The announcement comes after residents raised questions when a set of new speed cameras briefly appeared in the city last week before being removed.

Community members posted comments and photos about the equipment in a Facebook group called “Where’s The Damn Van?- Rio Rancho,” which focuses on the city’s speed enforcement program.

The current system uses eight SUVs equipped with radar units that monitor vehicle speeds. When a vehicle exceeds the speed limit, the radar signals a camera to photograph the vehicle, documenting the license plate and speed, according to the city’s website.